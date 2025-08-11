President Lee Jae Myung held phone talks with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Monday and discussed ways to step up their bilateral cooperation in semiconductors and other areas, his office said.

During their first phone talks, Schoof congratulated Lee on his inauguration and expressed hope that the friendly ties between the two countries will deepen with the launch of the new administration, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

Lee called for active communication at all levels to advance their ties as strategic partners in the semiconductor sector.

The two sides also stressed the strengthening partnership of the two countries in recent years in areas such as trade, investment, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, and agreed to further expand their exchanges. (Yonhap)