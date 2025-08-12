South Koreans in their 20s to 50s subscribe to an average of 2.34 over-the-top video streaming platforms, according to a recent survey by the Korea Press Foundation, based on an online poll of 1,000 domestic users.

Among respondents, 30.1 percent reported using a single OTT service, while 30.5 percent subscribed to two. Those using three platforms made up 22.9 percent.

When asked why they subscribe to multiple services, 70 percent cited access to original content as the primary reason. Other top reasons included watching content as a hobby (41.6 percent), using shared accounts at no extra cost (17.5 percent), receiving free subscriptions through telecom companies (15.2 percent), and taking advantage of discounts to reduce costs (13 percent).

Netflix was the most used platform, with 87 percent of respondents reporting they use it. Coupang Play followed with 61.2 percent and Tving ranked third at 39.9 percent.