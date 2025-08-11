Boy group to release title track on Aug. 18, debut album on Sept. 8

Excitement is growing over next month's debut of Big Hit Music's new boy group, the first in six years for the label housing K-pop juggernauts BTS and Tomorrow X Together.

The five-member group — consisting of Martin, James, Juhoon, Sunghyun and Geonho, who are all in their teens — is scheduled to release the title track "What You Want" on Aug. 18, followed by the unveiling of its highly anticipated debut album"Color Outside The Lines" on Sept. 8.

Cortis is making waves well before its official debut.

The group's name was created by randomly selecting six letters from the phrase "Color Outside The Lines" to represent freedom and thinking outside the box, sparking curiosity about their musical style.

The quintet dropped the music video for "Go!," the intro track of its new EP, at midnight Sunday. Not only did the five bandmates participate in writing the lyrics and composing the music, but they also co-directed the music video that was filmed in Los Angeles, showcasing their varied talents.

The group's leader, Martin, is credited on TXT's "Deja Vu," "Miracle," Enhypen's "Outside," Le Sserafim's "Pierrot" and Illit's "Magnetic," making contributions to works of other Hybe artists.

James, on the other hand, helped choreograph TXT's "Deja Vu" and Illit's "Magnetic," "Cherish (My Love)" and "Tick-Tack," and also co-wrote "Deja Vu," "Miracle" and "Magnetic."