In commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, the Korea Heritage Service is hosting a special exhibition, “The Radiant Heritage of Independence,” at Deoksugung in central Seoul from Aug. 12 through Oct. 12.

More than 110 artifacts tied to Korea’s anti-Japanese resistance are on display, many shown to the public for the first time. Among them are original independence documents, diplomatic diaries and calligraphy by revered independence activists. The exhibition highlights the enduring spirit of resistance that contributed to Korea’s eventual liberation on Aug. 15, 1945.

“Anti-colonial heritage is not just a relic of the past,” said Huh Min, administrator of the Korea Heritage Service, during a press briefing Monday. “It is the history and spirit that enabled (South) Korea today and represents the identity of our people. It is a cultural legacy we must pass on to future generations.”

The exhibition is divided into five sections: “Commitment: The Heritage of Sovereignty and Salvation,” “The Uprising: The Heritage of the People’s Cries for Freedom,” “Tribulation: The Heritage of National Protection,” “Aspiration: The Heritage of Liberation” and “Jubilation: The Heritage of Homecoming.”

Notable highlights include: the “Anti-Japanese Volunteer Letters,” a collection of documents from Japan detailing Japan’s violent suppression of Korean militias during the late Joseon period that was repatriated from Japan in July 2024; “Nokjuk,” a piece of calligraphy by independence martyr Ahn Jung-geun recovered at an auction in April; and “Misailrok,” the diplomatic diary of Lee Beom-jin, a Korean envoy to the United States, offering insight into Korea’s early foreign relations and language practices during the Korean Empire period.

Another centerpiece is the “Taegeukgi from Jingwansa Temple,” a rare Korean flag discovered in a Buddhist temple, now designated as a national treasure. The artifact underscores the involvement of diverse sectors of Korean society, including the Buddhist community, in resisting Japanese rule. Also featured are the personal memoirs of Seo Yeong-hae, a diplomat and independence activist who spearheaded Korean resistance efforts in France.

“This exhibition was designed to highlight the determination of those who sought to preserve sovereignty under dire circumstances,” said Hwang Sun-ik, a professor of Korean history at Kookmin University, who curated the exhibition.

“It’s not just about a few individuals. It’s about the collective cry of a nation — ‘Manse!’ — and the perseverance to continue our hopes and dreams in the face of hardship.”

Held at Deoksugung, a royal palace that served as Emperor Gojong’s residence and a key site of resistance, the exhibition is deeply symbolic.

“This very place witnessed the turbulent signing of the Eulsa Protectorate Treaty and military reform efforts,” Huh said. “It was in front of Daehanmun Gate that crowds gathered during the March 1st Movement. We hope this setting gives visitors a deeper emotional resonance.”

The March 1st movement refers to nationwide mass public protests against Japanese colonial rule that took place on March 1, 1919.

In addition to the Seoul showcase, booths will be installed in museums in Busan, Gwangju, Ulsan and Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, ensuring that people across the country can take part in this historical tribute.