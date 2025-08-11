Daejeon police on Monday released the personal information of a 26-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend in the city’s Seo-gu district.

The suspect, identified as Jang Jae-won, will have his name, age and photograph posted on the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency’s website from Monday through Sept. 10. The decision followed a meeting of the agency’s open review committee Friday.

Review members cited the brutality of the crime, the severity of the harm and the wishes of the victim’s family in deciding to release Jang’s information.

Under South Korean law, the identity of criminal suspects are not usually made public. But they can be disclosed if certain criteria are met. If the suspect objects to the decision, a five-day grace period is allowed before publication. Police said Jang did not file any objection.

Jang is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend on a road in Goeheong-dong, Seo-gu, at around 12:08 p.m. on July 29. He allegedly fled the scene in a rented car, later switching to a motorcycle, before being arrested about 24 hours later in Sandong-dong, Jung-gu, at round 11:45 p.m. on July 30.

According to police, Jang attempted suicide shortly before his arrest. He was given hospital treatment and discharged on Aug. 5 for questioning.

During interrogation, Jang said he argued with the victim over his use of her name to rent a motorcycle without her permission. He told police he decided to kill her because he felt she had disrespected him. Investigators believe Jang planned the crime three to four months in advance.

He has been investigated by police four times since November. He was questioned after smashing dishes at a restaurant following a fight with the victim and taking a real estate contract from the victim’s house. Police are expected to complete the investigation soon and plan to send the case to prosecutors on Tuesday.