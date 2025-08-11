The Seoul Tourism Organization announced Monday that a special shopping zone featuring Netflix’s latest hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” is available at the Seoul My Soul Shop at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the travel organization, the shopping space was created in recognition of the global interest not only in "KPop Demon Hunters," but also in Seoul. At KCON LA 2025 last week, multiple Seoul-themed items sold out, including Hang River bookmarks and a Namsan picnic blanket.

The organization said Sejong Center's new shopping space is created based on Seoul’s go-to tourist destinations — the Han River, Namsan, Bukchon Hanok Village and Seoul Forest — which were heavily featured in the animated film.

A variety of Seoul landmark-inspired items, ranging from scenic magnets, mugs, reed diffusers, to coin purses and candles, are available for both local and foreign visitors.

The organization shared that those who buy “KPop Demon Hunters”-related merchandise can also receive gifts, including popular tattoo stickers and a "Haechi” fan that caught visitors’ attention at KCON LA.

Haechi is Seoul’s mascot that is based on Haetae, the mythical, lion-like creature in Korean folklore.

The city’s travel organization added that new merchandise inspired by traditional Korean foods — gimbap, cup noodles and more — that are enjoyed by “KPop Demon Hunters” main characters Rumi, Mira and Zoey, will be available in October.

“We will continue our efforts to promote tourism in Seoul by developing programs and merchandise that can allow the overseas visitors to experience Seoul — which they saw in TV series or films — in real life and create a memory that they can treasure,” Kil Ki-yon, head of the Seoul Tourism Organization, said in a press release Monday.