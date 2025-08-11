NCT Wish has added two stops in Japan to its “Into the Wish: Our Wish” tour, label SM Entertainment announced Monday.

The NCT subunit will host two live shows each in Kobe and Tokyo in January, performing live in nine Japanese cities for 17 shows and expanding the tour to 16 cities in total.

The group's first concert tour will begin in Incheon on Oct. 31, as last week a show was added to the original opener slated for Nov. 1-2.

Meanwhile, NCT Wish will drop “Surf” on Tuesday, giving fans a taste of its third EP “Color,” which will be fully unveiled on Sept. 1. The mini album comes about five months after its previous EP “Poppop,” its first million-selling album.