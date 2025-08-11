V of BTS amassed 400 million plays on Spotify with his single “Winter Ahead.”

It is his sixth solo effort to reach the milestone, after “Love Me Again,” “Christmas Tree,” “Sweet Night,” “Fri(end)s” and “Slow Dancing.”

He co-wrote and sang the seasonal tune with Park Hyoshin in November and entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 99.

It is his fifth solo entry on the main singles chart. His former entries include the drama soundtrack “Christmas Tree” from 2022; “Love Me Again” and “Slow Dancing,” the prerelease and main track from his first solo album “Layover” in 2023; and the digital single “Fri(end)s," which dropped in 2024.

“Winter Ahead” also made “The 27 Best Winter Songs for the Season” listed by Billboard magazine. “Fri(end)s” was featured in the third season of Amazon Prime drama “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”