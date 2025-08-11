A special counsel team on Monday raided a construction company in connection to bribery allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The team led by special counsel Min Joong-ki carried out the search and seizure against Seohee Construction, suspected of possibly gifting a luxury necklace to Kim in return for a favor involving a government position.

Min's team has been investigating Kim over the Van Cleef necklace that she wore during an overseas trip in June 2022 but was not included in her legally required asset disclosure.

It has raided a Van Cleef & Arpels store and secured records that an official close to Seohee Construction's chairman purchased the same necklace model right after the presidential election in March 2022 won by Kim's husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The team also discovered that the chairman's son-in-law was appointed as the prime minister's chief of staff in June that year, just before the overseas trip when Kim wore the necklace.

It is looking into allegations that company officials may have requested a personnel appointment favor in exchange for the necklace and is expected to call in Seohee Construction's chairman and others for questioning. (Yonhap)