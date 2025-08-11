President Lee Jae Myung is set to hold a summit with Vietnam's top leader To Lam on Monday to discuss cooperation in economy, energy, technology and other fields with the key trading partner.

Lam, general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party, arrived in Seoul on Sunday for a four-day state visit, the first visit by a foreign leader since Lee took office in early June.

The two leaders will hold in-depth talks on political, security, trade and investment issues, as well as future strategic areas, such as nuclear power, high-speed rail, smart cities, and science and technology, according to the presidential office.

Later in the day, Lee will host a state dinner attended by leaders of major economic organizations and businesses, along with prominent figures from various sectors.

Vietnam is South Korea's third-largest trading nation and a major partner for cooperation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. More than 10,000 Korean companies currently operate in Vietnam. (Yonhap)