Israeli military vehicles stand near the border between Israel and Gaza, as seen from Israel, August 10, 2025. (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
The foreign ministry on Sunday expressed "serious concern" over Israel's plan to take over Gaza City.

"We express serious concern about the possibility the situation in the Gaza Strip, under a humanitarian crisis, could deteriorate further," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the plan adopted by the Israeli government on Friday.

"Our government has consistently supported the two-state solution and oppose all actions undermining the realization of the two-state solution," it added.

In addition, the ministry called on all relevant parties to make every effort to protect civilians through an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict, the release of hostages, guarantees of humanitarian access and compliance with international laws. (Yonhap)