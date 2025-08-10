The foreign ministry on Sunday expressed "serious concern" over Israel's plan to take over Gaza City.

"We express serious concern about the possibility the situation in the Gaza Strip, under a humanitarian crisis, could deteriorate further," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the plan adopted by the Israeli government on Friday.

"Our government has consistently supported the two-state solution and oppose all actions undermining the realization of the two-state solution," it added.

In addition, the ministry called on all relevant parties to make every effort to protect civilians through an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict, the release of hostages, guarantees of humanitarian access and compliance with international laws. (Yonhap)