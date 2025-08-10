The zombie drama "My Daughter is a Zombie" surpassed the 3 million-viewer mark 11 days after its release, the shortest time for a film this year, data showed Sunday.

According to the Korea Box Office Information System compiled by the Korean Film Council, more than 354,000 people watched the movie on Saturday, ranking it No. 1 at the box office.

The figure also brought the accumulated total since the film's July 30 release to around 3.02 million.

Four other movies released this year have reached the 3 million mark -- "Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning" (23 days after release), "Yadang: The Snitch" (27 days), "Mickey 17" (39 days) and "F1" (40 days).

Adapted from Lee Yoon-chang's hit Naver webtoon, "My Daughter is a Zombie" centers on Jung-hwan (Jo Jung-suk), a zookeeper who must apply his animal-taming expertise to his daughter, Soo-ah (Choi Yu-ri), after she becomes a zombie.

To protect her from zombie-hunters, Jung-hwan hides her at his mother's secluded seaside home and begins a secret mission to "train" her to suppress her violent instincts. (Yonhap)