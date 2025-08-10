Korea Herald CEO Kim Young-sang and Chairman of the UAE National Media Office Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed on Monday discussed cooperation ahead of the office's 2025 Bridge Summit.

The summit is a global platform uniting media, cultural and creative content creators, leaders and decision-makers to transform how the world communicates. Set to take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 8-10, the summit aims to encourage cross-sectoral collaboration.

“Bridge Summit’s core mission is to foster an open and authentic space for media discourse, where diverse global voices can engage freely,” Al Hamed emphasized. He highlighted the UAE’s strategic position, where a commitment to impartiality and independence allows for constructive dialogue and the exchange of ideas.

“The summit serves as a platform for exploring the future of media, with a focus on technology, innovation, collaboration and navigating the evolving information landscape, shaping a more informed and connected world,” said Al Hamed.

The chairman invited The Korea Herald to the summit, emphasizing its goal to provide a more well-rounded discussion platform by stretching its focus beyond traditional media to include voices from film, social media, academia, tech, AI, OTT and digital news.

Applauding the summit's goals, Kim highlighted The Korea Herald’s legacy in bridging information and cultures, proposing deeper collaboration through shared storytelling and media exchange.

“The Bridge Summit can be a gateway for knowledge exchange for Korea, the region, and the globe,” Kim said, supporting a cross-sector Korean delegation.

Meanwhile, UAE Ambassador to Korea Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi stressed the need to deepen media collaboration beyond the strong economic ties between the UAE and Korea.

“There is a need to boost UAE-Korea media cooperation. Bridge Summit can be a milestone in this direction,” he said.

The two sides agreed to constitute a working-level contact point for the summit.