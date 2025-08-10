Jun. K to stop by Yokohoma, Taipei for solo tour before the album's release

Teaser image of 2PM Jun. K's new solo album, "Dear my muse" (JYP Entertainment)
Jun. K of 2PM is releasing a new mini album titled "Dear my muse," on Sept. 1, marking his grand return to the music scene nearly five years after dropping a solo album in December 2020.

The singer teased a snippet of his upcoming musical project, triggering fans' curiosity about the new album. The 19-second clip was released to his official YouTube channel Sunday at midnight.

In the video, warm sunlight fills a cozy room, creating a comforting ambiance. The camera angle then shifts toward the window, through which a purple-tinted sky and hillside scenery come into view, as well as the album's title, "Dear my muse."

Before the EP's release, Jun. K will stop by Yokohama, Japan, and Taipei, Taiwan, on Aug. 17 and 24, respectively, for "2025 Jun. K Summer Room Tour: Sp-Icy." The solo tour kicked off Friday in Japan's Osaka.


