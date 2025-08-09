President Lee Jae Myung has ordered the government to directly report industrial deaths to himself as soon as possible to enhance worker safety and reduce workplace fatalities, his office said Saturday.

Lee made the order upon returning from his summer vacation, after a man in his 50s fell to his death Friday while removing safety nets at the construction site of a new apartment complex in Uijeongbu, 26 kilometers north of Seoul, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

"President Lee has ordered that all industrial deaths be directly reported to him as promptly as possible," Kang said.

While the existing information-sharing system through the National Situation Room will remain in place, Lee called for the establishment of a faster reporting mechanism.

Lee also instructed the Ministry of Labor to present the industrial accident prevention framework, follow-up measures and actions taken so far at the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Kang added.

"These measures reflect the president's strong determination to drastically reduce workplace fatalities," she said.

Lee has repeatedly called for stronger safety measures and tougher punishment for violators during his first two months in office to root out repeated fatal industrial accidents. (Yonhap)