Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has pushed his hitting streak to seven games, tying his second longest run of this season.

Lee batted 1-for-4 and scored twice as the Giants shut out the Washington Nationals 5-0 at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Friday (local time).

The lone hit was a single, ending Lee's extra-base hit streak at six games.

Batting sixth, Lee flied out in the first and grounded out in the third.

In the bottom sixth, Lee sent a hard grounder down the first base line, underneath the glove of first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, and Lee reached second as the ball rolled into right field corner. The play was ruled an error by Lowe, robbing Lee of a double.

Lee got his one hit in the bottom of the eighth inning off Shinnosuke Ogasawara.

Lee advanced to third on Casey Schmitt's groundout to third, and then scored the 5-0 run with some heads-up baserunning.

Patrick Bailey hit a dribbler toward the third base line, and catcher Drew Millas left home to field the ball and throw it to first.

With Millas out of position and no one covering home on the play, Lee alertly ran home and crossed the plate standing up.

Lee is batting .258 for the season and .393 in seven games this month. He has hit safely in every game so far in August.

Lee enjoyed an eight-game hitting streak from March 29 to April 7, and had a seven-game streak from April 23 to April 30, and another from May 19 to May 26.

Elsewhere, Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays sat out the team's 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. (Yonhap)