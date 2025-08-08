Hyundai Rotem Co., the rolling stock unit of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, said Friday it has delivered the first batch of trams to the city of Edmonton in Canada under a 2021 supply deal.

The initial batch is part of a 218.8 billion-won (US$157.3 million) contract signed in 2021 to provide trams for Edmonton's Valley Line West light rail project. The delivered unit will undergo around 2,000 kilometers of trial runs before entering official service.

Hyundai Rotem plans to deliver all vehicles under the contract sequentially through 2027.

The trams are equipped with advanced temperature control systems capable of maintaining comfortable interior conditions even in temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius.

"This marks our first entry into the North American tram market," the company said. "We will do our utmost to ensure a safe and convenient means of transportation for the citizens of Edmonton." (Yonhap)