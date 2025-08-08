Education officials are voluntarily raising funds to help a teenager who lost his parents and a younger sibling in a landslide last month in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, local news outlets reported Friday.

Officials from the provincial office of education, including regional offices in Suwon and Uijeongbu, began collecting donations for the high school student in late July. The fundraising drive will continue until Aug. 13.

The teenager lost all his immediate family members on July 20 while camping in Jojong-myeong, Gapyeong, after a landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall. The boy's three family members were among six killed in Gapyeong.

His father was found dead the day of the disaster, while his mother and younger sibling were found on July 24 and July 31, respectively.

The teen, who was rescued but seriously injured, has undergone surgery and is recovering.

About 100 people, including the teenager’s relatives, friends, school staff and education officials, attended the family’s funeral.