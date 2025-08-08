NCT Wish is set to drop third mini album “Color” on Sept. 1, announced label SM Entertainment Friday.

The EP will consist of seven tracks full of energy and passion, including the lead single of the same title.

On Tuesday, the NCT subunit will unveil B-side track “Surf” in advance to the full release. A local media report said last week that it is planning to bring out a summer song and the label confirmed soon after.

The new set comes about five months after its second EP “poppop” that sold over 1.3 million copies and became the rookie band’s first million-seller.

In November, the team of six will kick off its first concert tour “Into the Wish Our Wish” with a two-day show in Incheon, Korea. So far, it confirmed 13 more stops across Asia.