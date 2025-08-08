An aide to the leader of the Unification Church appeared before a special counsel team Friday to be questioned about her role in an alleged bribery case involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The woman surnamed Jeong was summoned as a suspect by special counsel Min Joong-ki's team to be grilled about allegations the Unification Church asked a shaman to deliver a diamond necklace and a Chanel bag to Kim in 2022 in exchange for business favors.

Jeong serves as chief of staff to Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja and deputy head of the church's top administrative body.

The business favors allegedly included support for the church's participation in development projects in Cambodia, its acquisition of broadcaster YTN, and South Korea's hosting of a United Nations office. (Yonhap)