Le Sserafim reached 100 million streams on Spotify with “Hot” as of Wednesday, agency Source Music said Friday, citing the platform.

The titular track from its fifth EP is the group’s 13th song to reach the 100 million mark, and did so in about five months.

The pop tune was the most-streamed song outside of Korea from a K-pop group in the first half of this year while the mini album hit Billboard 200 at No. 9. The five-track set made among top 10 bestselling CD albums in the US in the first half at No. 9.

In the meantime, the five members flew to Bangkok on Thursday for their weekend show, which is part of their international tour “Easy Crazy Hot.” Next week, they will go live in Singapore, before heading to the US.