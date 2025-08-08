The government has launched a task force aimed at establishing a next-generation power grid that will use artificial intelligence to improve efficiency in the power supply, the industry ministry said Friday.

The task force was formed after President Lee Jae Myung called last week for efforts to create an intelligent power grid that connects the entire nation with optimal power generation, storage and consumption, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The TF comprises relevant government agencies, including the finance, industry, science and land ministries, as well as public entities, such as the Korea Electric Power Corp. and the Korea Power Exchange.

The envisioned next-generation power grid will make use of AI technology to effectively supply renewable energy without the massive construction of new infrastructure amid soaring demand for electricity sparked by technological development, the ministry explained.

It will also promote efficient power use and enhance the country's power security, the ministry added.

"We are now in an era where the electricity determines survival, and to supply cheaper and cleaner power with stability, we need a next-generation power grid utilizing AI technology," said Second Vice Industry Minister Lee Ho-hyeon, who heads the new task force.

"By building dense, small-scale local power grids and connecting them, we will redesign our national power grid," he added.

The vice minister also said the government will work to foster new business models in the power market, such as virtual power plants, to support the sustainable growth of the energy industry and revitalize regional economies. (Yonhap)