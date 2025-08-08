Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani has been considering visiting South Korea in early September, a Japanese newspaper reported Friday, citing government sources.

If confirmed, it will mark the first official trip to South Korea by a Japanese defense minister since 2015.

South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and Nakatani held virtual talks on Thursday during which the Japanese minister expressed his intention to visit Seoul, Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun reported, citing multiple government sources.

During the virtual talks, the two ministers agreed to continue with their bilateral security cooperation, as well as trilateral cooperation also involving the United States.

Nakatani had initially planned to visit Seoul in December last year but the trip was canceled following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid. (Yonhap)