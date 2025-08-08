Former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min on Friday filed for a review of the legality of his arrest after being placed in custody last week over his alleged role in connection to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law.

The Seoul Central District Court will hold a hearing later in the day to review whether the procedures for Lee's arrest followed due process and whether his continued state of arrest is necessary.

Depending on the outcome, Lee could be released from Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of Seoul, after the same court issued a warrant for his arrest last Friday on charges of playing a key role in an insurrection, abuse of power and lying under oath.

By law, the court is required to question the suspect and study evidence within 48 hours after the request is filed before deciding on whether the arrest was legal and should remain in place.

Special prosecutors investigating Yoon's martial law bid have accused Lee of aiding and abetting the martial law imposition in December by not actively stopping Yoon from illegally declaring the decree.

Lee is also suspected of instructing the police and fire agency to cut off power and water to media outlets critical of the then administration.

Lee's lawyers have reportedly denied most of the allegations against him. (Yonhap)