Fans scammed into paying deposits for tickets they never received, according to local report

Over 30 cases of illegal ticket sales for G-Dragon's upcoming "Ubermensch" tour stops in Hong Kong have been reported to local police, according to a Hong Kong media outlet.

Hong Kong Free Press reported Monday that fans were tricked into buying scalped tickets to sold-out G-Dragon shows, with damages totaling about 610,000 Hong Kong dollars ($77,700), citing a Facebook post written by CyberDefender, a unit under the Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau.

The singer's Hong Kong shows slated for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the AsiaWorld-Arena — his first there in eight years — sold out immediately, with scalpers reportedly reselling tickets at two to five times the face value.

"The issue of scalped tickets is not something we can control because the concert is being organized by AGA (a live entertainment company), from selling the tickets to notifying fans about the concert," an official at Galaxy Corp., G-Dragon's agency, told The Korea Herald.