With saggy pants, visible waistbands, K-pop stars revive another Y2K look

In today’s K-pop scene, showing one's underwear is no longer likely to be a wardrobe malfunction. It is a fashion statement.

A fashion trend known as sagging, where pants are worn low enough to reveal the waistband of one’s undergarments, is making a comeback among young K-pop idols.

The look was once popular in the 1990s and early 2000s, often associated with the Y2K era. Many from that time still remember it vividly.

"I remember Justin Bieber always wearing his pants this way in paparazzi shots. I used to mimic the look, but it wasn’t easy," said Park Jung-min, 34. "I walked uncomfortably."

Back then, some Koreans who disliked the trend jokingly said it looked like someone had pooped their pants. Many millennials of the time referred to it as the "poop-in-the-pants look."

However, the revival is now unmistakable.

Fashion icon Jennie of Blackpink embraced the look with a red cropped top and black parachute pants, finishing the outfit with matching red underwear that peeked out above her pants.

Aespa’s Karina and Giselle also styled their outfits to leave the elastic band or lace trim of their panties visible, a move that quickly went viral with fans.

Natty of girl group Kiss of Life also joined the trend, posting a photo on the group’s Instagram with her pants unbuttoned to reveal part of her underwear’s waistband.

But perhaps the boldest take on the look comes from Tarzzan of boy band All Day Project. Known for his experimental style, he’s been spotted multiple times layering underwear in contrasting prints, sometimes even matching them to his outerwear.

While it’s clear that the trend is circulating among K-pop idols, not everyone is sold.

“If a celebrity wears it, it’s fashion. If a regular person does it, it just looks weird,” reads one online comment under an article introducing the trend.

Another was more blunt, saying,“If someone showed up dressed like that in real life? I’d think they lost their mind.”

However, the broader “underwear-as-fashion” movement seems to be gaining traction, especially when it comes to tops that resemble camisoles.

On Instagram, Rose of Blackpink recently posted photos wearing a lace camisole, channeling the “underwear, but make it fashion” vibe.

“We’re seeing more Gen Z consumers embrace underwear not just for its function, but as a styling piece like Rose,” a fashion industry insider told The Korea Herald.

According to Korean fashion firm E-Land World, sales from January to July in the homewear category of its women’s lingerie brand Evelyn, which includes stylish, lingerie-inspired clothing, rose nearly tenfold compared to the same period last year.