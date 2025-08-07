Touched to perform two days of concerts at Kintex in Ilsan after album's release

Coed rock band Touched is returning to the music scene with a new EP titled "Red Signal" on Tuesday, with preorders for the album opening Thursday.

Comprising five tracks, the album includes the main track "Ruby," along with "Dynamite," "Get Back," "Cassette Tape" and "Snowball."

As the name suggests, the album symbolizes strong emotional warnings and signals, like a red light signals danger, to stop or to be alert. Each song on the album is tied to a specific emotion or psychological state, using the color red as a metaphor for warning.

The band recently teased a snippet of its upcoming album by performing "Ruby" and "Dynamite" at the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival on Aug. 1.

Following the album's release, the band will perform two concerts under the banner of "Attraction" on Aug. 23 and 24 at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province. The four bandmates are also set to perform at the Busan International Rock Festival and at Vision Bangkok 2025 in the Thai capital next month.