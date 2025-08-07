Kyobo Life Insurance Chairman Shin Chang-jae speaks to employees during a ceremony marking the company’s 67th anniversary at its headquarters in central Seoul on Thursday. Amid growing competition and profitability challenges in the insurance industry, Shin warned that rising costs and aggressive sales tactics could heighten risks for both the company and consumers. “A company that fails to earn customer trust cannot survive,” he said, adding, “To ensure our sustainability and continued growth, we must place even greater focus on the customer.” (Kyobo Life Insurance)