Looking for a cool, relaxing retreat? If you find yourself interested in art and architecture, there are some destinations outside Seoul where you can immerse yourself in art along with beautiful spaces and just forget about the heat while basking in the pleasant environment.

Mimesis Art Museum in Paju

Portuguese architect Alvaro Siza Vieira is renowned for poetic minimalism and architectural design that sensitively responds to its surroundings. Mimesis Art Museum in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, about a 30-minute drive northwest of Seoul, is one of his notable works here.

The museum with a total area 3,663 square meters was commissioned by Open Books and completed in 2009. The interior is lit by indirect, natural light, illuminating the building’s beauty and purity.

The museum is now showing solo exhibitions of painters Suh Yoon-hee and Lee Hye-in, titled “Where am I” and “Eternal Sunset in My Mind,” respectively. Visitors can rest and grab a coffee at the cafe with a view of greenery outside the window.

253 Mulbal-ro, Paju, Gyeonggi Province

Koo House Museum in Yangpyeong

There is a unique museum in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, that gives a glimpse into the house of a collector. Koo House Museum, designed by Korea's leading architect Cho Min-suk, was built by Korean first-generation graphic designer Koo Jung-soon.

The museum shows Koo’s collection of contemporary art and design works, which are on display across the space that gives a feeling of having been invited to a collector's house. Koo, who has amassed some 500 works of art, opened the museum, where she also lives, in 2016.

The museum also allows pets inside, as long as they are kept in a carrier or stroller. Along with the permanent exhibition of Koo’s collection, special exhibitions of invited artists are held regularly.

49-12 Munaemi-gil, Seojong-myeon, Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province

Johyun Gallery in Busan

If you find yourself in Busan looking for some art, Johyun Gallery on the city’s 8-kilometer Dalmaji coastal road is recommended. The gallery is currently showing a solo exhibition of Korean art master Kim Chong-hak that traces the evolution of his painterly practice with a focus on his drawings.

Immersed in the rhythms of the mountain, Kim -- also known as a painter of Seoraksan where he made his home -- has spent decades painting wildflowers, forests and snowscapes that reveal both visible and invisible structures of the landscape. On the ground floor is the artist’s monumental painting filled with forms from nature in vibrant colors as a key work in his oeuvre, revealing both the scale he pursued in his painting and his attitude toward nature.

“Two-thirds of my paintings are about wildflowers, yet I try to paint those flowers rougher, reclusive and bold. I often exaggerate and at times overemphasize certain parts to bring out vitality. If artwork does not bring out the vitality of nature, it is a failed endeavor,” the artist says in a video at the exhibition.

171 Dalmaji-gil 65beon-gil, Haeundae, Busan