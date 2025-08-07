Zerobaseone dropped a hint for fans concerning its soon-to-be-released set.

The group uploaded a trailer video for its first studio album, “Never Say Never,” Thursday, as an extended version of a clip it showed at KCON LA 2025 last week. The nine-member act performed at the event in Los Angeles, where three members also co-hosted through three days.

The band will bring out the LP on Sept. 1 and host a showcase to be broadcast online as well.

Zerobaseone's last album, fifth EP “Blue Paradise,” debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 28 and became the group's first entry on the chart, while focus track “Blue” was listed among “The 25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2025 (So Far)” by Billboard. The mini album sold over 1 million copies on the day of release and topped iTunes top albums charts in 17 regions.