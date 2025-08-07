Simmons-K, the local operator of the global mattress brand Simmons, announced Thursday the appointment of Minsu Jenny Kim, a high-profile expert in luxury marketing, to its executive team as part of its push into the premium bedding market.

Kim brings nearly a decade of experience as general manager at Louis Vuitton Korea, as well as extensive expertise in the luxury and hospitality sectors through managerial roles at Chanel Korea and SK Walkerhill.

Under her stewardship, Louis Vuitton Korea's revenue more than doubled from 2019 in just four years to reach over 1.74 trillion won ($1.25 billion) last year.

“The latest appointment is a strategic move to tap into Kim’s hands-on expertise in luxury branding as we accelerate our entry into the high-end mattress market,” a Simmons official said.

As the company’s first executive-level hire from the global luxury fashion sector, the appointment marks a strategic step aligned with the vision of Simmons CEO Ahn Jung-ho to establish a stronger identity in the premium market.

One example is its flagship mattress line, Beautyrest, launched in 2016 and positioned as a hallmark of high-end bedding. According to the company, the line continues to post a robust annual growth rate of around 20 percent.

Last year, Simmons posted a record-high revenue of 329.5 billion won, up 5 percent from the previous year, while operating profit surged 65 percent to 52.7 billion won.