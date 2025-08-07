WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested he may use the National Guard to police the streets of Washington in his latest threat to take over running the city that serves as the seat of the US government.

"We have a capital that's very unsafe," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We have to run DC. This has to be the best-run place in the country." Trump, who has threatened a federal takeover of the city multiple times, renewed those threats after a young staffer who was part of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency was assaulted over the weekend.

Musk , the billionaire former adviser to Trump who once spearheaded the DOGE effort, said the man was beaten and received a concussion. "It is time to federalize DC," he wrote.

Asked if he was considering taking over the Washington police, Trump responded affirmatively.

"We just almost lost a young man, beautiful handsome guy that got the hell knocked out of him," Trump said.

The president posted a picture of the victim, Edward Coristine, known by the nickname "Big Balls," on social media, with blood on his face, arms, torso and legs.

"We're going to beautify the city. We're going to make it beautiful. And what a shame, the rate of crime, the rate of muggings, killings and everything else. We're not going to let it. And that includes bringing in the National Guard, maybe very quickly, too," Trump said.

A spokesperson for Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser declined to comment.

Violent crime in the first seven months of 2025 was down by 26 percent in Washington compared to last year while overall crime was down about 7 percent, according to records on the police department's website.

Overall crime was down 15 percent in 2024, compared to 2023, the website showed.

The District of Columbia was established in 1790 with land from neighboring Virginia and Maryland. Congress has control of its budget, but resident voters elect a mayor and city council, thanks to a law known as the Home Rule Act. For Trump to take over the city, Congress likely would have to pass a law revoking that act, which Trump would have to sign.

The president said on Wednesday that lawyers were already looking at overturning the Home Rule Act.