Securing No. 13 spot on list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025, Alice Cheongdam proves in world of mixology, only limit is imagination.

Tucked deep in the streets of Cheongdam-dong in southern Seoul, Alice Cheongdam offers a unique sanctuary where mixology meets surrealism. Inspired by “Alice's Adventures in Wonderland,” the upscale cocktail bar has earned a coveted spot at No. 13 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025, capturing the hearts of both local and international cocktail enthusiasts.

Enter the unknown

Stepping into Alice Cheongdam, one is immediately transported to an alternate universe. The dimly lit corridors, quirky art and mysterious ambiance reflect the whimsical world of Wonderland. The wall of the bar showcases the achievements of the head bartenders at both national and international competitions, solidifying the establishment's dedication to excellence in mixology.

Alice Cheongdam has earned multiple accolades, including Best Bar in Korea at the 2017 Korea Best Bar Awards, and its recent recognition on Asia’s 50 Best Bars confirms its standing as more than just a bar: It is a cultural hub for cocktail lovers.

Wonderland of cocktails

The menu at Alice Cheongdam is as imaginative as its decor.

The bar offers 12 signature cocktails, each drawing inspiration from the fantastical elements of Wonderland. Priced at 27,000 won each, these drinks come in whimsical presentations that push the boundaries of traditional mixology.

"Our concept is about recapturing the sense of childlike wonder," said one staff member. "Through these cocktails, we want to evoke that innocent curiosity and creativity we lose as we grow older."

The welcome drink — a soju-based cocktail with Campari and raspberry — sets the tone for a night of sensory exploration. For nondrinkers, a mocktail version is available, ensuring everyone can join in the adventure.

The bar also offers a card-themed menu book priced at 30,000 won. This collectible item features detailed artwork and insights into each drink, making it a sought-after keepsake.

A charming touch at Alice Cheongdam is the fresh white rose given to each guest upon seating — a nod to the iconic element from “Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.”

Signature cocktails and mocktails

One standout cocktail is the Face to Vase, inspired by Alice's tea party. Made with gin, eucalyptus, sake and mango, the drink is served in a vase, with light herbal and floral notes in every sip. "We wanted to capture the absurdity of Alice’s world — where flowers grow in unexpected places," explained a bartender.

The Okie Dok is another creative offering. This dessert cocktail combines traditional Korean ingredients of soju, strawberry gochujang (red chile paste), rice ice cream and walnut.

Served in a glass resembling a jangdok, or Korean earthenware jar, the drink blends savory, sweet and spicy elements, with a subtle heat from the gochujang and a refreshing strawberry flavor. Topped with a crispy cracker and safflower oil, the drink offers a sophisticated yet playful experience.

For those choosing not to imbibe in intoxicants, the Snooze mocktail is a refreshing option. Made with kiwi, apple and botanicals, it mimics the crispness of a gin and tonic, without the alcohol.

Served on a glowing box, Snooze evokes the magical realism of Wonderland. "Our mocktails aren’t just imitations; we use fresh ingredients and techniques to create complex, satisfying flavors," a staff member explained.

International vibe

Alice Cheongdam attracts a diverse clientele from around the world, including visitors from India, Hong Kong and the US. To accommodate this international crowd, many staff members are fluent in English, helping to ensure a smooth and welcoming experience.

The bar’s food offerings complement its drink menu. Guests can enjoy a cheese platter (30,000 won) with Manchego, smoked cheese and chorizo, or a fruit platter (30,000 won). For something more casual, crispy french fries (20,000 won) are also available.

Adding to the surreal charm is the bar's hidden bathroom door, offering another playful layer of intrigue to the Alice Cheongdam experience.

More than just a bar, Alice Cheongdam is an immersive journey where imagination runs wild. Whether you're there for the cocktails, the ambiance or the sense of adventure, Alice Cheongdam invites you to step into its wonderland and lose yourself in its magic.