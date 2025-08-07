Security guards and public officials have been booked over the drowning of four college students in a stream in Geumsan County, South Chungcheong Province, where swimming is prohibited due to safety risks, sparking outrage among civil servants.

A regional public officials’ union in Guemsan released a statement Tuesday contending that the accident stemmed from the victims’ disregard for safety warnings, rather than officials’ negligence.

“The cause of the accident was a ‘Probably, I’ll be fine’ mindset, despite multiple warnings about the dangers,” the statement read. “It is outrageous that public officials are being blamed as if this were a case of personal wrongdoing (on the part of officials).”

Earlier, local police booked two safety guards in their 60s and another public official in her 20s from Geumsan County on charges of professional negligence resulting in death.

At around 6:19 p.m. on July 9, four college students in their 20s were swept away by a strong current while playing in water near a recreational area at Wild Goose Park. All four were found dead within 3 1/2 hours.

The site had been designated as a no-entry zone due to the risk of rapid currents. Multiple warning signs and banners are installed around the area, including messages such as “Do not swim,” “Site of fatal accidents” and “Drowning accidents site. Water activities prohibited.”

However, police noted a lack of physical safety barriers such as buoys to prevent access to the water, pointing out there were also no public announcements warning of the dangers. One safety guard reported to have warned the group once, but police say they found no evidence to support that claim.

The victims’ families have demanded a thorough investigation, citing inadequate safety measures. One family member told local media that the parking lot should have been closed if the area posed such a high risk.