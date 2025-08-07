Rose of Blackpink set another record as a solo artist. Her first solo full album, “Rosie,” reentered the chart at No. 168, becoming the longest-charting album on Billboard 200 for a K-pop female singer at 27 weeks.

The 12-track album was released in December last year and debuted on the main albums chart at No. 3, the highest ranking for a K-pop female artist.

The album's prerelease, “APT. (feat. Bruno Mars),” continues to extend its record as the longest-charting track on Billboard’s Hot 100 for a K-pop act. The smash hit currently sits at No. 45, and has been on the chart for 41 straight weeks, peaking at No. 3 — yet another record set by the idol.

Meanwhile, Blackpink kicked off the European leg of its tour “Deadline” in Paris last week and will perform at Wembley Stadium in London next week, a first for a K-pop girl group.