Monday's event marks first visit of Vietnam's Communist Party leader to South Korea in 11 years

President Lee Jae Myung will hold talks next week with Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, marking the first visit by the general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party to South Korea in over a decade.

According to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung on Thursday, Lam will make a state visit to South Korea from Sunday until Wednesday, and the meeting between the two leaders will take place on Monday. Lee will also host a state dinner Monday evening.

The talks will cover not only politics, national security, trade and investment, Kang said, but also ways to develop Vietnam's public infrastructure in the fields of nuclear energy, high-speed rail and smart cities, as well as forward-looking strategies for science and technology.

The meeting will "reaffirm the two countries' willingness to foster the bilateral partnership in a way that is future-oriented and mutually beneficial," Kang told reporters.

Lam's predecessor, Nguyen Phu Trong, visited South Korea in 2014 to meet then-President Park Geun-hye. It was the last time a general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party visited Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Lam will also be the first foreign leader to visit South Korea since Lee's inauguration on June 4.