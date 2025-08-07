South Korean shipbuilding conglomerate HD Hyundai Co. said Thursday it has signed an agreement with US defense technology company Anduril Industries Inc. to expand cooperation in the naval defense sector, particularly in the development of unmanned surface vessels.

The two companies signed a memorandum of agreement on Wednesday at HD Hyundai's global research center in Seongnam, south of Seoul, as a follow-up to an earlier memorandum of understanding signed in April.

Under the MOA, HD Hyundai will integrate Anduril's autonomous mission execution systems into its USVs currently under development for the Korean market.

HD Hyundai will provide artificial intelligence-based autonomy solutions for Anduril's manned and unmanned naval platforms for the US market, in addition to handling ship design and construction.

The companies also agreed to jointly develop prototype USVs tailored for both the Korean and US markets, with the Korean prototype slated for release around 2027.

Founded in 2017, Anduril has drawn attention for its software-first approach to defense development. The company is known for its AI-powered mission control systems, as well as its autonomous surveillance and reconnaissance technologies.

Anduril currently supplies systems to the US Navy, the Department of Defense and the Australian military.

"USVs are at the core of future naval warfare," said Joo Won-ho, head of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' special ship business division. "Through collaboration with Anduril, which possesses world-class autonomous mission technology, we aim to develop the most advanced unmanned naval platforms." (Yonhap)