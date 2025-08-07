진행자: 홍유, Chelsea Proctor

After 3 years and 8.5 million visitors, Cheong Wa Dae closes to public

기사 요약: 청와대가 850만 명 이상의 방문객을 맞은 뒤, 대통령 집무실로 복귀하기 위해 일반 공개를 종료했다.

[1] Three years and two months since opening to the public as a cultural and historical site, Cheong Wa Dae, a symbol of state power and political history, closed Friday to prepare to return to its formal function as the presidential office and residence.

state power: 국가를 지배하고 관리하는 능력이나 권리

formal: 공식적인

[2] The transition will focus primarily on upgrading security systems and facilities. While the exact date of the presidential move-in has not been confirmed, the closure marks the beginning of Cheong Wa Dae’s restoration as the seat of executive power.

transition: 한 상태나 상황에서 다른 상태나 상황으로의 변화

closure: 어떤 기관이나 장소의 운영을 끝내는 것

restoration: 복구, 원상 회복

[3] Opened to the public in May 2022, Cheong Wa Dae attracted more than 8.52 million visitors until Thursday, according to the Cheong Wa Dae Foundation, a body established under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to manage public visits.

body: 특정한 목적을 가지고 조직된 단체나 기구

establish: 설립하다

[4] In particular, visitor numbers surged over the past two months since President Lee Jae Myung’s election amid growing expectations of the site’s closure. In the 40 days following the election, the number of visitors increased by more than 240 percent compared to the same period last year.

surge: 큰폭의 증가, 폭증

[5] Though full public access is no longer possible, Cheong Wa Dae Foundation has stated that once the transition is complete, some areas may reopen for limited public access.

public access: 일반 대중이 자유롭게 접근하거나 이용할 수 있는 권리나 기회

