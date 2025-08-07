South Korea recorded its largest-ever current account surplus in June, driven by rising exports, central bank data showed Thursday.

The country's current account surplus reached $14.27 billion in June, up from $10.14 billion the previous month, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea.

It marks the highest monthly surplus on record and the 26th consecutive month of surplus, as the country has maintained a current account surplus every month since May 2023.

During the first half of 2025, the cumulative current account surplus stood at $49.37 billion, compared with $40.16 billion recorded during the same period last year.

The goods account logged a $13.16 billion surplus in June, as exports advanced 2.3 percent from a year earlier to $60.37 billion, while imports edged up 0.7 percent to $47.21 billion.

The services account, however, registered a $2.53 billion deficit for the month due mainly to rising demand for overseas travel.

The primary income account, which tracks the wages of foreign workers, dividend payments from overseas and interest income, logged a $530 million deficit in June, the data showed. (Yonhap)