VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xencelabs, the brand dedicated to empowering artists with premium, best-in-class digital drawing tools, announced the Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ launch today. Designed as "A New Choice for Studio Creatives," this groundbreaking display has Calman Ready color calibration technology built-in. This industry-first feature for pen displays will deliver unparalleled color accuracy and hardware-level calibration that enhances workflow efficiency in professional industries such as photography, illustration, animation, visual effects, filming, gaming, industrial design, and other color accuracy-critical creative fields.

An Industry First from Xencelabs

To address the need for color accuracy in the digital age, and requests from Xencelabs users, the Pen Display 24+ prioritizes color management for creative professionals who use drawing displays. Developed in collaboration with Portrait Displays, the built-in Calman Ready solution enables hardware-level calibration directly on the display. By storing calibration data (e.g., LUTs) on-device, artists achieve consistent, Hollywood-grade color fidelity across devices and workflows at all times.

Studio-Grade Color Precision, Simplified

The color calibration process is streamlined with automatic features: users connect a Portrait Display C6 HDR5000 or compatible colorimeter to Calman® Professional[1] software which can bypass complex OS-level adjustments and software interferences, ensuring true-to-life colors meeting standard such as Adobe RGB, DCI-P3, Rec. 709, Rec. 2020 and sRGB. In addition to the above color space support, the Pen Display 24+ also supports the Pantone®-validated palettes and SkinTone™-certified realism. With this newly updated compatibility, Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ makes a critical step forward for professional creators working at film studios, streaming giants, and design firms worldwide.

Beyond Color: A World-class, Premium Drawing Experience

The Pen Display 24 series provide thoughtful design and experience for every aspect of the creative journey:

Engineered for Productivity and Comfort

The Pen Display 24+ prioritizes uninterrupted creativity with a detail-oriented, ergonomic workflow:

Everything You Need, Included

Every Pen Display 24+ includes two v2 Pens, Quick Keys remote, Tilt Stand, Pen Case, Bluetooth dongle, nibs, drawing glove, cleaning cloth, and all cables, eliminating the need to purchase additional accessories. Kensington MicroSaver® 2.0 Lock Slot on the Pen Display and Kensington NANO® Security Slot™ on the Quick Keys remote for extra protection against theft or loss.

Pricing and Availability

The Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ is available now for $1,899 USD. For specifications and regional purchasing, visit www.xencelabs.com

About Xencelabs

Founded in 2019 by industry veterans from animation, illustration, and industrial design, Xencelabs creates premium digital drawing tools for professionals worldwide. Sold in over 40 countries, its products empower artists to "Create What You Dream" through relentless innovation and artist-driven design. Subscribe to Xencelabs social account on social media and explore the advanced experiences that your creative work deserves. Visit to know more www.xencelabs.com