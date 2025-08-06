Posco E&C, the construction arm of South Korea's leading steelmaker Posco Group, said Wednesday it has begun an emergency management system and temporarily suspended new orders in its infrastructure business following a series of fatal industrial accidents at company-managed construction sites.

In a statement, the company said any business expansion would be meaningless without restoring public trust first.

The announcement came a day after a Myanmar national in his 30s was critically injured and lost consciousness in a suspected electrocution accident at an expressway construction site in Gwangmyeong, about 20 kilometers south of Seoul. It marked the fourth fatal accident this year at Posco E&C-operated sites and prompted the resignation of former CEO Jeong Hee-min on Tuesday.

The company also said it plans to gather expert opinions to develop institutional measures aimed at reforming its subcontracting structure -- a long-standing issue in the construction industry.

On Wednesday, the firm's new CEO, Song Chi-young, visited the Gwangmyeong construction site where the latest accident occurred, in his first public appearance since assuming the post Tuesday. He did not hold a separate inauguration ceremony.

During the visit, Song inspected the site's safety management system and pledged to prevent further accidents.

"With a deep sense of responsibility, we will fundamentally overhaul our company-wide safety management system to eliminate accidents at their root, and establish an effective, field-oriented safety culture," he said. (Yonhap)