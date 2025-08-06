President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday designated 36 additional areas in the central and southern regions as special disaster zones following deadly downpours last month.

The 36 areas include -- Pocheon in Gyeonggi Province; Cheonan, Gongju and Asan in South Chungcheong Province; Naju in South Jeolla Province; and Jinju and Euiryeong in South Gyeongsang Province, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

The designation of a special disaster zone makes the area eligible for the government's financial support for recovery work, relief funds for victims and other benefits.

Previously, the president designated six areas, including Gapyeong, Seosan, Damyang and Sancheong, as special disaster zones.

"The government must swiftly devise plans for the recovery of the affected areas and execute related budget to help residents return to their daily lives as soon as possible," Lee said.

From July 16-20, torrential rains triggered floods and landslides across the country, leaving at least 26 people dead, with the heaviest damage reported in southern regions. (Yonhap)