The ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Wednesday named Rep. Choo Mi-ae as the new chair of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

The key post was briefly left vacant following the resignation of Rep. Lee Choon-suak Tuesday, over allegations of stock trading under a borrowed name.

During the Democratic Party's party leadership meeting, floor leader Rep. Kim Byung-kee announced Choo’s appointment, describing Choo as a lawmaker “best equipped to lead prosecutorial reform with experience and clarity.”

Having served six terms in office, Choo is a senior member of the Democratic Party and previously served as the Minister of Justice under the Moon Jae-in administration.

Choo also has a track record of involvement in judiciary-related committees, including the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and the Special Committee on Judicial Reform during the 20th National Assembly.

The Democratic Party’s decision to assign Choo as the Judiciary Committee chair reflects its commitment to prosecutorial reform, which is one of the liberal party’s core agenda items.

The move also signals the party’s firm rejection of the ruling People Power Party’s request to hand over the committee leadership to an opposition party following Lee’s resignation. In South Korea, the Legislation and Judiciary Committee plays a crucial role in passing major reform bills. The issue of which party's lawmaker would assume the committee's chair post has often been a point of partisan contention.

A senior official of the ruling party quoted by reporters at the National Assembly said the Judiciary Committee chair is the party’s “prerogative,” and that the position would “not be up for negotiation.”