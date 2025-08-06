German science and technology firm Merck is showcasing its latest materials innovations at K-Display 2025 in Seoul, highlighting AI-powered Materials Intelligence solutions and expanding into the optoelectronics sector under its renamed Optronics business unit.

At Korea's largest display industry exhibition, held from Thursday to Saturday at Coex, Merck will present its advanced material solutions designed to shape the future of visual technology beyond conventional displays, the company said. It will also be honored with the prestigious K-Display Honor Award for its contributions to innovation and sustainability in the display sector.

“With over 120 years of expertise in display technology, Merck has built strong capabilities in next-generation display development and the augmented and virtual reality sectors,” said Kim Woo-kyu, managing director of Merck Korea.

“Through recent acquisitions, we have also secured outstanding and differentiated metrology and inspection solutions in the field of optics.”

Merck's booth will feature a range of display materials, including OLEDs, such as liquid crystals, photoresists and encapsulation materials. In the optical technology segment, the company will showcase AR- and VR-related materials and customized reactive mesogens tailored for optical performance, coating processes, substrate compatibility and reliability, the company explained.

The expansion into Optronics follows Merck’s acquisition of Unity-SC, a specialist in semiconductor metrology and inspection equipment, to broaden the company’s capabilities beyond displays.

“As a reliable partner in the display industry, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation and contribute to the advancement of display technology through continuous research and development and investment and further expand material and measurement technology into the optoelectronic field,” said Yun Yong-kuk, head of Merck's Optronics Solutions Korea Business Division.

Merck will further share its vision at the upcoming 2025 International Meeting on Information Display, set to take place from August 19 to 22 in Busan. Johannes Canisius, head of OLED business at Merck, will deliver a keynote at the opening ceremony on August 20.