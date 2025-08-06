In internal email released to media, music mogul pledges full cooperation with authorities over allegations tied to Hybe’s 2020 IPO

Bang Si-hyuk, founder and chair of K-pop powerhouse Hybe, has vowed to return to Seoul and cooperate with authorities investigating him for alleged fraudulent activity tied to the company’s initial public offering in October 2020.

In an internal email sent to Hybe employees Wednesday, Bang addressed mounting concerns over the legal allegations, issuing his first public statement on the matter and expressing regret for any distress caused to staff, artists and stakeholders.

"While I’ve instead focused on supporting BTS and other Hybe artists and advancing key business opportunities overseas, my continued time abroad has been prolonged," Bang said. "By returning to Korea, it will be easier for me to fully cooperate with the authorities to address these allegations and alleviate any stress or anxiety these events have caused our community."

South Korean financial regulators and prosecutors are investigating allegations that in 2019, Bang misled early investors — such as venture capital firms — by denying any plans for a public listing before allegedly arranging the sale of shares to a special-purpose company tied to a private equity fund with which he had connections.

Authorities suspect this may have constituted "fraudulent unfair trading" under Korea’s Capital Markets Act. A person who gains or avoids losses of over 5 billion won through unfair trading may face five years to life in prison. Bang reportedly received 30 percent of the fund’s resale profit following the IPO, pocketing roughly 190 billion won in unjust gains.

The Financial Services Commission filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors on July 16, while the Financial Supervisory Service has conducted a separate inquiry under the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office. A week later, police raided Hybe’s headquarters in Seoul as part of an ongoing probe on the matter. The National Tax Service also launched a tax audit into Hybe on July 29.

“As founder and chairman, I feel a deep sense of responsibility to do everything in my power to ensure nothing takes away from the hard-earned attention and praise your work continues to receive,” Bang said.

It is unclear when Bang will return to Korea or when he will be formally questioned by the investigators.