SK Telecom, South Korea’s largest mobile carrier, reported Wednesday that its second-quarter profits plummeted after a major data security breach triggered widespread customer defections and costly compensation expenses, weighing heavily on its primary wireless business.

For the April-June period, operating profit fell 37.1 percent from a year earlier to 338.3 billion won ($244 million), missing analysts’ expectations. Net income plunged 76 percent to 83.2 billion won, while revenue dropped 1.9 percent to 4.34 trillion won, the company said in a regulatory filing. Compared to the previous quarter, operating profit and net income were down 40.4 percent and 77 percent, respectively.

The decline follows a hacking incident at the telecommunications giant that led to a massive leak of customers’ USIM data in April. Between April 22, when the breach was revealed, and the July 14 deadline for customers to terminate their contract without a fee, around 835,000 customers left the company for its rivals.

According to the latest government data, SKT’s subscriber count fell to 22.5 million in May, marking the first time the company’s market share has dipped below 40 percent since 2015.

The company also cited one-off costs, including free USIM replacements and compensation to retail stores for their losses.

SKT vowed to win back customer confidence through improved data security infrastructure and protective measures.

“We are taking a hard look at the cybersecurity incident and are committed to rebuilding our business thoroughly and transparently,” said Kim Yang-seob, SKT's CFO, in a statement. "We ask for our customers’ continued support and trust as we move forward with changes in rebuilding SK Telecom.”

Despite the turbulence, the company said its AI business fared well, with AI-related sales rising 13.9 percent on-year.

The AI data center business posted revenue of 108.7 billion won, up 13.3 percent on-year, thanks to higher utilization. Sales in the AI transformation business climbed 15.3 percent to 46.8 billion won in the same period, bolstered by increased sales of business-to-business solutions.

In June, the company announced plans to build the country's largest AI data center in Ulsan, in partnership with Amazon Web Services and other SK Group affiliates. The facility is set to commence operations in 2027. SKT projects its AI data center business will generate over 1 trillion won in annual revenue by 2030, once both its existing Seoul facility and the new Ulsan center become fully operational.