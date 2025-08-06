Twice's “Strategy (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” jumped 18 spots on Billboard’s Hot 100 to No. 74, a career-high for the group, label JYP Entertainment said on Wednesday.

The title track from the group’s 14th EP rode features on Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters.” Riding on the movie's success, it has narrowed the gap with “Takedown” off the same EP, which rose to No. 67 from last week’s No. 76. The latter is also featured on the soundtrack; sung by Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung, it is enjoying its fourth week on the main singles chart.

The trio sang "Takedown" live for the first time Saturday at the Lollapalooza Chicago festival, which the group headlined.

On Aug. 23, Twice resumes its international tour in Nagoya, Japan. The tour is named after its fourth album, “This Is For,” which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 after its release last month.