STOCKHOLM (AFP) -- The Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Denmark will buy $1 billion of US weapons under a new NATO scheme to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, the countries announced Tuesday.

The purchases from US stockpiles are the first under the so-called Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List, a mechanism launched by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte last month. More are expected.

The Dutch government said it would buy 500 million euros ($577 million) of weapons, and the three Scandinavian countries will jointly donate $500 million.

All the governments highlighted the need to help Ukraine, which has faced mounting military pressure from Russia in recent months. "By supporting Ukraine with determination, we are increasing the pressure on Russia to negotiate," Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans posted on X.

Brekelmans called near-daily Russian air strikes "pure terror" and warned that Moscow's advance into Ukrainian territory could pose a broader threat to Europe. "The more Russia dominates Ukraine, the greater the danger to the Netherlands and our NATO allies," he said.

"Ukraine is not only fighting for its own security, but also for our security," Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson told a press conference to announce the Scandinavian initiative. Sweden will give $275 million towards the total.

The Dutch package includes US Patriot missile parts and other systems for Ukraine's badly stretched front-line requirements, according to the Defense Ministry.

The Swedish government said in a statement that the "support will include air defence systems, including munitions to Patriot, anti-tank systems, ammunition and spare parts."

Washington is releasing weapons and military hardware for Ukraine from its stockpiles in $500 million tranches under the PURL mechanism. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the donations as "a very strong initiative that significantly boosts our ability to protect lives."

"These steps are a new, real foundation for long-term security across all of Europe. Russia will never turn Europe into a continent of war," Zelenskyy said on X.

Zelenskyy spoke with Trump on Tuesday, three days ahead of a deadline the US leader has set for Russia to make an initiative to halt the war. He said in a social media post that the two had discussed sanctions against Russia and "bilateral defence cooperation" but did not give details. The NATO secretary-general praised the Netherlands for being the first country to announce funding to the new scheme and also welcomed the Scandinavian move.

"Since the earliest days of Russia's full-scale invasion, Denmark, Norway and Sweden have been steadfast in their support for Ukraine. I commend these allies for their quick efforts to get this initiative off the ground," Rutte said in a statement.