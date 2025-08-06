Tomorrow X Together announced plans for the Japan leg of its tour “Act : Tomorrow” on Tuesday.

The band's first stop is in Saitama for shows on Nov. 15-16, followed by Aichi (Dec. 6-7) and Fukuoka (Dec. 27-28). TXT's previous Japan tour marked its debut at the country's four major domes, attracting approximately 300,000 fans combined.

Last week, the group unveiled its Japanese-language version of “Beautiful Strangers,” the main track off its fourth album, “The Star Chapter: Together.” The Japan single shot straight to the top of Oricon’s Daily Single Ranking.

"The Star Chapter: Together" dropped last month, topping Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Rankings. It also entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3.

"Act : Tomorrow" kicks off in Seoul with concerts on Aug. 22 and 23.