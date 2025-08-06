Kim Keon Hee, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, appeared for questioning by a special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki that is tasked with looking into different allegations involving the former first lady, Wednesday morning.

Though the special counsel requested that Kim be at the team’s office by 10 a.m., she arrived at 10:11 a.m. at the KT West building in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

The former first lady, dressed in a black skirt, black jacket and white shirt, exited her vehicle and entered the special counsel’s office, accompanied by her legal representative.

“I sincerely apologize to the people for causing concern, even though I am someone so insignificant. I will fully cooperate with the investigation,” Kim commented to reporters before entering.

Asked about what she had to say to the people, Kim responded briefly: “I’m sorry.”

With her first appearance before the special counsel, Kim has become the first former first lady in the country to be investigated by the prosecution as a suspect. No first lady in South Korea's history has appeared for questioning during the presidential term of her husband.

Lee Soon-ja, the wife of former President Chun Doo-hwan, and Kwon Yang-sook, the wife of former President Roh Moo-hyun, were previously summoned by the prosecution in 2004 and 2009, respectively. But they were summoned as persons of interest.

News concerning the summons for both Lee and Kwon was only revealed after the completion of the respective investigations, meaning neither publicly entered the prosecution.

Min's special counsel team is probing 16 suspicions involving Kim Keon Hee. But investigators have announced that they plan to question her on topics regarding her alleged involvement in the stock price manipulation of imported car dealer Deutsch Motors, a bribery case and influence-peddling in the 2022 by-elections.